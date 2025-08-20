‘Rashtraneta to Rashtrapita’: Mahayuti to celebrate Modi’s 75th till Gandhi Jayanti

MUMBAI: The BJP and the Mahayuti government are all set to celebrate prime minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday in Maharashtra for an entire two weeks. While the BJP will observe Modi’s birthday week as ‘Seva Saptah’, the Mahayuti has decide to link his birthday to that of Gandhi, and will hold festivities between September 17 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, dubbing this the ‘Rashraneta To Rashtrapita fortnight’. New Delhi, Aug 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Dwarka Expressway during the inauguration of its Delhi section, in New Delhi on Sunday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) (DPR PMO)

In the Seva Saptah, which is being organised by the Maharashtra BJP, party members at all levels will shoulder responsibility for organising cleanliness drives and health services at hospitals. There will also be other drives, specifically those that will broadcast the schemes and performance of the state and central BJP government to the public. This thrust is expected to be the most important in order to cash in for the forthcoming local body polls.

“Everything is being chalked out and will be finalised soon,” said the BJP’s chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye. “The 15-day drive will involve leaders at all levels, including ministers, MPs, MLAs and officer bearers of all frontal organisations. As is the norm, we are celebrating Modiji’s birthday as Seva Saptah this time too.”

At the state government level, the ‘Rashraneta To Rashtrapita’ celebration will be held in all the districts. “All the collectors have been asked to submit their report implementation of state and central government schemes and the current status of their implementation,” said an official from the revenue department. “The government’s aim is to attempt to convince people how well the “double-engine government” is working, and how Modi’s “vision” has helped take the state ahead on the path of development.”

The Mahayuti government led by Eknath Shinde had observed the ‘Rashraneta To Rashtrapita’ drive in 2022 and had involved all the collectors in it. At that time, the district administrations were asked to clear the pending applications of various services in two weeks.