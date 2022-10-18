Reach SoBo in 30 mins from Navi Mumbai by water taxi

Mumbai: The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) is expected to launch a ferry service between Belapur in Navi Mumbai and the Gateway of India which will greatly slash travel time between the northern and southern end of the city, a senior official on Monday said.

The MbPT inaugurated the Belapur to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) water taxi service on Monday to transport passengers between Belapur and Uran within 15 minutes. Small catamarans with a capacity of 65 seats will ferry passengers at a charge of ₹300 (one way) and ₹500 (a return ticket), an operator of water taxi services at JNPT said. “The water taxi will help evade traffic on this route and make travel easier. This route takes around 45 minutes by road,” the operator added.

In February, water taxi services were started from Bhaucha Dhakka Ferry Wharf (domestic cruise terminal) to Belapur but poor demand and high charges (one-way cost was ₹1200) saw most services shutting down. Speed boats, with a passenger capacity of 20 occupants and 65-seater catamarans, were meant to ply on this route.

To avoid a similar fate, the MbPT plans to rope in 200-seater catamarans in the Belapur-Gateway of India route, the official who did not wish to be named, said. The fare will also be lower, at ₹400 for one way, he said.

The MbPT had sanctioned permissions for the route before the monsoon.

“It is essential that the state government also provides subsidies to water taxi services only then will the fares be reasonable. Another issue is the lack of last-mile connectivity which is lacking near Gateway of India or Belapur jetty. This increases the travel time in these areas and thus these services fall flat,” the senior MbPT officer said.