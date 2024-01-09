NAVI MUMBAI: An unauthorised Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plant in Turbhe, operating on CIDCO-owned land without permission, has sparked controversy following a Right to Information (RTI) inquiry. CIDCO claims no records of the 11,500 sq m factory, leaving questions about its authority to address such encroachments. Ready Mix Concrete plant operating illegally on CIDCO land

While CIDCO has said it has no records of the 11,500 sq m factory, the residents are further startled to find out how the factory has acquired environment-related clearance from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

Siddharam Shilvant, a resident and RTI complainant said, “The land was originally reserved for quarry purposes, but now a major portion of the area is systematically usurped by the RMC plant. Two RMC plants are functioning, one is sub-letted by the encroacher. Even though the land belongs to CIDCO, it is surprising that MPCB still gave its consent without verifying whether it is authorised to do the business.”

Locals, determined to combat encroachment, have pursued the matter since 2022 and now plan to escalate it to the court. Pollution and associated hardships are the primary reasons for dissent. Shilvant highlighted, “The factory and residential area are just a kilometer apart, subjecting residents to the full impact of pollution. Besides air pollution, factory residue is damaging natural water bodies through sewerage channels.”

Documents reveal multiple CIDCO-issued notices to the factory owner, demanding documents authorising their business. Shilvant added, “CIDCO issued both 7-day and 24-hour notices last year but failed to remove the encroachment, showing their inability.”

Chief vigilance officer Suresh Mengade has stated getting the encroachments removed at the earliest, CIDCO officials cite ongoing court proceedings for the delay. MPCB officials maintained that the consent is to ensure there are no violations pertaining to pollution. Attempts to contact the RMC plant owners remain unanswered.