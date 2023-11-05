Kharghar Residents urge CIDCO to act against encroachment blocking access pathway

A brazen attempt to take over a pathway meant for the public has got residents of sector 34 C and 34B Kharghar knocking the doors of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for action. Four housing societies have addressed letters of concern to the Town Planning department of CIDCO, seeking immediate action.

Multiple complaints were made to both the Additional Town Planning officers (ATPO) and the Managing Director (MD) of CIDCO on October 22 and 23. The housing Societies have expressed concern that the access to the public utility space denied as the area is now barricaded with tin sheets. “This is a three-meter pathway which has been accessible for last several decades. Prior to COVID, this pathway was used regularly both by the residents and even villagers as this is the shortest route to the Metro station as well as the main road of Kharghar,” said Sandeip Khakase, committee member of one of the four housing societies who have complained.

Lack of maintenance and resultant growth of wild bushes has made the pathway disappear say society members. “Even though to the naked eye, the pathway is not visible, the nodal map of CIDCO clearly shows the pathway. The only reason someone is trying to encroach on this small portion of land is to add to the vacant plots awaiting to go into construction,” said Khakase.

Locals fear also stems from a similar encroachment in the area which was eventually getting regularized. “This is not the first time that space meant for public utility is getting usurped. A similar pathway in another part of the sector, too, was encroached upon and gradually the changes were made in the nodal map as well. If this happens again, the biggest losers will be 3000-odd residents who use it regularly. We will have to take an over 500-meter detour to reach Sion Panvel highway which otherwise was just a few minutes away,” said a resident from Rose Co-operative housing society.

CIDCO officials remained unavailable for comment. Irked residents have said they are determined to even seek legal recourse in the event of CIDCO fails to remove the encroachments.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON