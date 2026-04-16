Rising son: Is Aaditya Thackeray prepping for a bigger role in the Shiv Sena (UBT)?

Aaditya Thackeray could be stepping into bigger shoes as he prepares to seize the reins as working president of the Shiv Sena (UBT), a party headed by his father, Uddhav Thackeray. Aaditya Thackeray

Although Aaditya has denied reports on his likely elevation, party insiders say he will be appointed working president in June, when the Sena (UBT) celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Political circles have been abuzz ever since party MP Sanjay Ruat told the media on Wednesday at his residence in New Delhi that it was time the new generation came forward. He made this remark when quizzed by the media on a possible larger role for Aaditya within the Sena (UBT).

Raut, who is also editor of the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, said, “I don’t have any information about this development in the party. But Aaditya Thackeray and his team worked good in the BMC elections. Now it is time for a new generation to come forward.”

Leaders in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) welcomed reports on Aaditya’s possible elevation, saying it would be a positive step for Maharashtra’s politics. Aaditya, who is the Sena (UBT)’s MLA from Worli, said in a social media post, “Since morning, news channels have been running the news that I would be assigned a higher post in the party. It is not a fact. There is no discussion on this in the party.”

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Aaditya, just 35, is a former cabinet minister, and it was only a matter of time before he assumed a larger role in the Sena (UBT). For a while now, party leaders have been sceptical of Uddhav’s leadership style, which they claim no longer resonates with the rank and file.

Last month, party MPs and leaders were dismayed that the party had not taken the recent local body elections seriously. The party had focused only on the BMC polls, and neither did Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav, nor Aaditya, tour the state to campaign.

With an eye on the 2029 assembly elections in Maharashtra, Sena (UBT) leaders believe Aaditya must step forward and develop a new leadership rung across the state, thus infusing fresh energy into the party’s ranks. In a meeting with Uddhav last month, Sena (UBT) they suggested that Aaditya tour the state from time to time to boost the party’s morale.

Convinced he is ready to play a larger role, they point to the way he conducted major meetings in the party organisation in the run-up to the BMC elections. “We all saw Aaditya play a key role in the BMC polls. Also, in the last few weeks, he led every major meeting of party leaders across the state, as well as a meeting with Sena (UBT) corporators. Regardless of designation, Aaditya is aggressively looking into party matters and will be formally assigned the responsibility in the near future,” said a party leader.