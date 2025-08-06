THANE: A 20-year-old man was seriously injured after a metal rod fell from an under-construction metro rail site and pierced his head while he was travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Bhiwandi on Tuesday afternoon. The shocking incident took place around 2 pm on the Narpoli-Dhamankar Naka stretch, where work on the first phase of the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro 5 line is currently underway. Rod from Metro 5 site falls and pierces head of 20-year-old man in auto

The victim, identified as Sonu Ali, a resident of Vitthal Nagar in Bhiwandi, was seated in a moving rickshaw when a seven- to eight-foot-long and 20mm-thick metal rod, reportedly fell from an under-construction structure above, pierced the roof of the rickshaw, and impaled his head.

Despite the severity of the impact, eyewitnesses said Sonu remained conscious, even as the rickshaw driver tore open the hood and rescued him. He was then rushed to the Noble Hospital in Bhiwandi by local residents. Doctors at the hospital later said that Sonu is in a critical condition and not in a position to speak.

“About 3 to 3.5 inches of the iron rod has entered the patient’s head,” said a doctor who attended Sonu. “The upper exposed part of the rod has been cut, and the patient remains in a critical condition. The surgery can only be considered after 48 to 72 hours, depending on the patient’s response. The procedure will be carried out only after consultation with specialist doctors.” The doctor requested anonymity as he isn’t authorised to speak to the media.

Imran Shaikh, a shopkeeper who witnessed the incident, recounted what happened. “The rickshaw was just passing under the metro bridge when, suddenly, this iron rod fell like a missile from above. It pierced straight through the top and hit the man’s head. We were shocked and rushed to help. Thankfully, he was still conscious, but he was bleeding heavily. This could have killed him on the spot. How can such accidents keep happening? There’s no safety net or warning—nothing,” he said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is in charge of the metro project, confirmed the incident and expressed deep regret over it. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the authority said it had imposed penalties of ₹50 lakh on the project contractor, Afcons, and ₹5 lakh on the general consultant, Systra India, for “supervisory lapses”. It added that an independent inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

Soon after the incident was reported to MMRDA, the safety heads of both Afcons and Systra rushed to the hospital to ensure the injured man received immediate and comprehensive medical care, the statement said. MMRDA has also directed Afcons to bear all medical expenses and provide necessary support to the injured man, the statement added.

Sonu, who lives with his father and two other family members, works as a daily wage labourer and is the sole breadwinner in his family.