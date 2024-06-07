RPF reunites 20-year-old man with family 4 months after his ‘funeral’

THANE: A 20-year-old intellectually challenged man was reunited by the Kalyan unit of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) with his family in Bihar, who had presumed he was dead and had performed his last rites around three months ago. The man, identified as Arjun Kumar, had gone missing around nine months back; though he had been living and begging around Kalyan station since then, he was unable to recollect anything about his family till RPF officials traced his origins to Bihar courtesy the Awadhi tone in his speech. Arjun Kumar (middle) with his father Ganhori Das, who works as a security guard.

The search for Arjun Kumar’s family started after the senior divisional security commissioner, RPF Mumbai, Rishi Kumar Shukla, received a message about a young man roaming around Kalyan railway station. The messenger informed Shukla that the man needed help, so he immediately ordered RPF officers at Kalyan to check on the person.

After the RPF personnel identified the young man, who had been seen begging near the Railway Colony, they found he was intellectually challenged, and could not provide any details about himself or his family except for his name.

“We brought him to the police room and asked questions in different styles to get information about him and his family. But he never responded. We then decided to make him comfortable and asked him to stay at the police station. But even after four days had passed, he didn’t say anything,” said RPF officer Rakesh Kumar.

While conversing with Kumar, police personnel noticed his Awadhi accent, and guessed he was from Patna or nearby areas. “We immediately informed all police stations in Patna, both the city and railways, but did not get any clues for ten days. We then contacted police stations in Patna rural,” said Kumar.

Four days ago, the RPF received a response from Dulhin police station in Patna rural, saying a young man with the same name had been reported missing around nine months back. The man’s father Ganhori Das was then called to the Dulhin police station and a video call was arranged with RPF officials in the city.

“The man was looking like a beggar, his hair grown all over and his clothes soiled. So, we decided to give him a haircut and a new shirt and trousers before making the call. During the call, his father identified him and all other family members who saw him started crying as they had assumed that he had died,” said another RPF officer.

Kumar was from Mauri village in Dulhin Bazar town near Patna and his father was worked as a watchman, said police. He had shifted with his father and brother to Himachal Pradesh some years back in search of employment opportunities. But after he developed health issues and memory problems, his father, who believed he was affected by black magic, decided to send him back home to Bihar.

“His father booked a train ticket for him to Patna and dropped him at the railway station, instructing him to board the train. Arjun, however, landed in Kalyan and stayed around the railway station,” said the RPF officer. His family, meanwhile, searched for him for over four months, visiting different police stations and areas in Bihar. In February this year, they performed his last rites assuming he had died.

“His father came to Kalyan on Thursday and took him back home. We had made all their travel arrangements,” said the RPF officer.