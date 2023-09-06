RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat praises India’s prevailing family values

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has stressed on the importance of sharing family values with the younger generation to keep them rooted to the Indian tradition and family value system. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (ANI)

Speaking at a function of senior citizens on Tuesday evening, Bhagwat said: “When the family system all over the world is being destroyed, it’s still strong in India since ancient times because of the prevailing value system of family in the country.” The programme was organised by Vidarbha unit of Jyeshtha Nagarik Mahamandal.

“The traditions, heritage and thoughts of the family were passed down to our generation through books and stories,” he said.

The RSS chief said that the word ‘elderly’ is related to helplessness, old age and dependency. He added that the new generation is moving towards material happiness and there are people in the society who support immorality.

“So it is the responsibility of senior citizens to let the young generation know the truth and share their experiences and pass on the values received from previous generations to the next,” Bhagwat said.

He urged senior citizens that they should try and spread positivity in the society by working.

Avinash Telang, the general secretary of the organisation, said the government should set up an independent Lok Adalat to hear the grievances of senior citizens and solve their problems accordingly.