Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar gets abusive calls from ‘Pakistan’ numbers

Mar 09, 2024 08:42 AM IST

MUMBAI: Actor Kranti Redkar, the wife of Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede, has filed a written complaint with the Goregaon police alleging that she had been receiving derogatory calls and messages from the United Kingdom and Pakistani mobile numbers.

Mumbai, India – May 26, 2023: Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindustan activists organised lunch to moral support to Former Zonal Director of Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede and his wife Kranti Redkar at Boogie Woogie Restaurant on Wheel, at CST, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
The actor, who is Wankhede’s second wife, submitted an application to the Goregaon police on Thursday claiming that she apprehended a threat to her life and that of her family members.

A police officer said that Redkar’s application mentioned that on Wednesday morning she received a call from a UK number and later in the day she got calls and messages from a Pakistani number which contained derogatory and character-sabotaging content which was disturbing.

The messages, she said, were allegedly sent from a WhatsApp number which also has an Aadhar card picture of one Iqbal Hussain from Assam. “The Pakistani number raised suspicion and security for me and my family,” the application stated.

Redkar added that she did not recognise the number that she had never dealt with such humiliation in her life and that the police should investigate the matter seriously. She has attached the photos and the screenshots of the messages and submitted them along with her application.

“We have taken note of the application and are investigating to find out more and trace the mobile numbers,” said a police officer from Goregaon police station.

As the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede had led the investigation in many high-profile Bollywood cases, including the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and the drugs on cruise case in which Aryan Khan was arrested.

However, last year, the CBI registered an FIR against him, alleging that he and some others tried to extort a sum of 25 crore from actor Shah Rukh Khan in lieu of not booking his son Aryan in the drugs case. Aryan Khan was eventually dropped from the array of accused in the case after a special investigation team probed the case afresh.

