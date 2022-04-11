Sanjay Gandhi National Park soon to get a makeover
Mumbai The Maharashtra government is planning a makeover of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and has directed the state forest department to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the same.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wants SGNP to become a centre of attraction for foreign tourists and has given in-principle approval for the makeover plan on Monday.
The state government wants to come up with various new attractions such as wildlife safari, amphitheatre, nature interpretation centre, tribal museum, virtual zoo and eco-infotainment facilities, along with two new entrance plazas, viewing decks, redevelopment of mini train station, upgradation of children park, staying facilities, boating facility and construction a new library, according to a presentation made by the forest department before the chief minister on Monday. To make the national park free from pollution, the chief minister further directed the state to bring in electric vehicles for travelling inside SGNP.
The forest department will now appoint a consultant to prepare the DPR. It has estimated a cost of ₹400 crore for the makeover project, the officials said.
“Change the face of SGNP in such a way that not only from Mumbai and Maharashtra, but it should also attract foreign tourists,” the chief minister said. “This can be done by bringing rare animals such as black leopards, white lions and birds, setting up a museum of different species of snakes and starting tiger and leopard safari,” he added. Thackeray also suggested starting a holographic projection facility at the park.
“We have presented various schemes for the makeover. Right now, it is at a conceptual level and broadly approved by the chief minister. We will now be appointing a consultant for preparing DPR and simultaneously moving proposals to obtain various permissions from eco-sensitive zone committee, central zoo authority, national board for wildlife among others. Once DPR is prepared and permissions are obtained, then the proposal will again be submitted before the chief minister for final approval,” said a senior forest official on conditions of anonymity.
The state government may form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for implementing the project on the lines of Gorewada International Zoological Park at Nagpur, the officials said.
In a recent study, it was found that SGNP has the highest documented density of leopards in the world. It is also home to more than 254 bird species, 40 species of mammals, 78 species of reptiles and amphibians, 150 species of butterflies and over a staggering 1,000 species of plants.
-
Congress accuses Pravin Darekar of ₹2,000 crore bank fraud, BJP leader cries harassment
After Kirit Somaiya, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has turned up the heat on another Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Bhai Jagtap on Monday alleged that Darekar had committed a ₹2,000 crore fraud in the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank and demanded his arrest.
-
Amid price rise, 60 kg lemons,40 kg onions and 38kg garlic reported stolen from warehouse in UP’s Shahjahanpur
Amid price rise, even fruits and vegetables seem to have become a lucrative target for criminals, so much so that thieves allegedly fled with 60kg lemons, 40kg onions and 38kg garlic from a warehouse under the Tilhar police station limits in Shajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Bemused by the incident, the local police at the Tilhar police station said they are investigating the matter.
-
Wonder if minor died after being slapped: Bengal CM on Nadia gang rape case
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed doubt about the cause of a minor girl's death which her family attributed to gang rape, and wondered if the class 9 student of Hanskhali in Nadia district died after a fall after being slapped by someone. Asserting that the victim had an affair with the accused, a Trinamool Congress leader's son who was arrested, Banerjee wondered if she was pregnant.
-
Impose Article 355 in Bengal, probe alleged rape of minor girl: Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded that Article 355 in the state which implies that it shall be the duty of the Union to protect every State against external aggression and internal disturbance. The demand made by Adhikari comes in wake of an alleged gangrape and death of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia district of West Bengal. The crime occurred in the Hanskhali area on the night of April 4.
-
Raut fears Somaiyas may flee country, seeks lookout notice against them
Shiv Sena has claimed that former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil may flee the country even as the Mumbai police are probing the alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Sena Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday appealed to the Centre to issue a lookout notice against the Somaiyas.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics