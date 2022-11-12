School bus crushes 60-year-old in Govandi

Mumbai: A senior citizen was killed in an accident on Thursday after a school bus hit his motorcycle in Govandi while he was returning home. Police officials said there were no students on the bus at the time of the accident. The bus driver Mohammed Saif Moin Shaikh, 20, had dropped the students and was heading to park the bus when the incident took place.

Shaikh was arrested under the charge of causing death due to rash and negligent driving, said senior inspector Rajesh Kewale of the Deonar police station.

According to the police, the deceased Jamil Ahmed Mohammad Hussain Chaudhary, 60, a resident of the Tata Nagar area in Govandi, was into supplying fish for the past ten years. He had left his house in the morning around 5am to supply fish in the Thane area.

The incident took place around 3pm when Chaudhary was returning home. He was on the bike and when he reached Hazrat Ali Chowk in Deonar, a school bus coming from behind hit his bike due to the impact, he fell on the ground and the rear tyre of the bus crushed him.

He suffered a serious injury to his head. As even locals gathered at the spot, his younger son Sahil Chaudhary, 22, who was also coming from behind after supplying fish, noticed the crowd and stopped his bike to check as to what had happened. He saw his father was injured in the accident and was lying in a pool of blood on the road, said elder son Shakil.

“My brother along with others rushed our father to Shatabdi Hospital where he was declared dead before admission. The police were informed about the incident and they came to the spot. The driver was arrested. The police have also seized the school bus,” Shakil added.

Chaudhary has three children - two sons Sahil, 22, and Shakil, 28, and a daughter. His wife is a homemaker and both his sons helped him in his fish supply business.