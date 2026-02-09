MUMBAI: With board examinations scheduled to begin on February 10, education officers have started collecting detailed information from schools about their CCTV surveillance systems, triggering concern among school authorities over demands for sensitive access credentials. Schools raise concerns over officials’ demand for CCTV admin access

From this academic year, the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has made CCTV cameras mandatory in every classroom designated as an examination centre. In line with this requirement, education officers have sought technical details from schools regarding the installation and functioning of these systems.

According to a Google Form circulated by the education officer of the Mumbai South division, schools have been asked to furnish information, including the admin ID and password of the DVR systems where CCTV footage is stored, internet connectivity of over 50 Mbps, details of the DVR service provider, and other technical specifications. Schools have been directed to submit the information before the examinations commence.

Several school principals have flagged issues with the demand, expressing discomfort over sharing confidential access details. A principal of a South Mumbai school said that while institutions routinely cooperate with the education department, the request for internal system credentials was unexpected. “We have always cooperated with the department, but asking for such internal data is surprising. Still, we are now being told to provide it,” the principal said.

Education department officials, however, defended the move, stating that repeated instances of non-cooperation necessitated it from some schools. An official said schools often refuse to share CCTV-related information or claim ignorance about admin IDs and passwords. “In view of this, and following instructions from the collector’s office, we are seeking these details,” the officer said.

Officials added that the exercise is part of the state’s copy-free examination campaign. Under the initiative, the district collector serves as the chairperson of the vigilance committee and issues directives to ensure fair conduct of examinations. “Collectors in each district have sought certain information and framed rules for copy-free exams, which we are duty-bound to implement,” the official said.