Schools shut today amid red alert, MU exam postponed to Saturday

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 05:04 am IST

Amid red alert, the socchol education department declared holidays for schools on Tuesday and MU has also postponed the examinations scheduled for the day

Mumbai: The school education department declared a holiday for all schools in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Tuesday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert indicating very heavy rainfall. The University of Mumbai has also postponed the examinations scheduled for the day.

School children make their way through water logged on Tilak Rd, near Khodadad Cricle at Dadar TT, in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)
School children make their way through water logged on Tilak Rd, near Khodadad Cricle at Dadar TT, in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

Several schools have decided to conduct online classes to ensure no disruption in the course of academics.

On Monday, the government had announced a holiday only for the afternoon session. In some schools, the announcement came just half an hour before the classes commenced, forcing many parents to rush to pick up their children. Many schools then shifted to online mode of instruction.

After the red alert was issued, the University of Mumbai’s Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation issued a circular postponing the examinations scheduled for Tuesday to Saturday.

