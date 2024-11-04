Mumbai: Thanks to the dedicated efforts of a teacher at the Zilla Parishad School in Shivale village, Murbad tehsil, an eight-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh recently received life-saving heart surgery. Ayushi Pal, a Class 1 student from a disadvantaged background, successfully underwent the surgery to repair a congenital heart defect. Her teacher, Sumedha Gholap, was instrumental in making this possible, and now calls Ayushi’s recovery her “best Diwali gift ever”. Schoolteacher saves 8-year-old ailing student’s life

Ayushi, who joined the school in June, comes from a migrant family from UP struggling to make ends meet. Her parents work as roadside labourers and help on a nearby farm. “In September, Ayushi was absent from school for eight days,” said Gholap. “Concerned, I reached out to her mother and learned about her illness, which deeply disturbed me.”

Ayushi had been suffering from a congenital heart condition called ventricular septal defect (VSD). Her father Rajkumar explained the family’s hardship, “When we went to Wadia Hospital, we found out that since we did not have valid documents which were required to avail of state government schemes, we’d have to pay ₹2 lakh for the surgery. At that moment, we lost hope.”

Gholap, who has spent nearly three decades teaching, with 19 years in tribal areas, took matters into her own hands. She investigated multiple government schemes, contacting the local gram panchayat and public health officials. However, a lack of required documents made it impossible for Ayushi’s family to access any government support. “I felt helpless,” she said. “But I knew I couldn’t give up on her. The doctors had made it clear that surgery was necessary for her survival.”

Determined to find a solution, Gholap began working beyond her school hours to connect with people who she felt might assist. Through Dhananjay Junnarkar, a Congress leader, she was introduced to Manish Sharma, the head of a non-profit organisation linked with a hospital. Together, they approached Wadia Hospital, where Ayushi could receive the necessary care.

On November 30, Ayushi underwent surgery at Wadia Hospital. Gholap visited her in the hospital and was overwhelmed to see her young student well and happy. “Seeing her smile was the most fulfilling Diwali gift I could ask for,” she said.

Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of Wadia Hospital, said, “Ayushi had a congenital heart defect known as VSD. Being born into a poor family of daily labourers with limited health awareness, her condition went undiagnosed until a school health programme caught it. However, the family’s lack of understanding delayed medical intervention by two years, complicating her case.”

According to Dr Bodhanwala, by the time Ayushi arrived at the hospital, her condition had worsened, affecting her aortic valve and resulting in a valve leak. A team of cardiac surgeons performed a three-hour surgery to close the hole and repair the valve, allowing Ayushi to recover successfully. “She is now getting ready to go home,” said Dr Bodhanwala.

Reflecting on the experience, Gholap urged for more accessible health support for students from all states, saying, “There should be mechanisms in place to help children like Ayushi, regardless of their state of origin.”