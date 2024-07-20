 Second, third floors of Grant Road building collapse, killing one; many trapped | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Second, third floors of Grant Road building collapse, killing one; many trapped

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 20, 2024 02:04 PM IST

Structural failure occurred around 11am, with debris from the balcony and floors cascading onto the street below. The building was left in a precarious state

Mumbai:A fatal incident unfolded in the heart of Mumbai on Saturday morning when the front-facing balcony and floors of the second and third storeys of the dilapidated Rubinissa Manzi building at Grant Road collapsed, resulting in one death, three injuries, and several people trapped.

The fire brigade initiated rescue operations, faced with the challenging task of freeing those trapped beneath the rubble. HT Photo
The fire brigade initiated rescue operations, faced with the challenging task of freeing those trapped beneath the rubble. HT Photo

The structural failure occurred around 11am, with debris from the balcony and floors cascading onto the street below. The ground-plus-four-storey building was left in a precarious state, with a portion hanging ominously.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene. The fire brigade initiated rescue operations, faced with the challenging task of freeing those trapped beneath the rubble and evacuating approximately seven to eight individuals stranded on the fourth floor.

Four people were successfully extracted from the building and rushed to Bhatia Hospital. Tragically, one woman was pronounced dead upon arrival. The other three are currently receiving medical treatment.

As of Saturday afternoon, rescue efforts were ongoing, with emergency personnel working tirelessly to ensure no one remained trapped in the unstable structure.

The Rubinissa Manzi was a cessed building under the purview of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Sources revealed that MHADA had previously issued a notice regarding the building's dilapidated condition, raising questions about the timeliness and effectiveness of Mumbai's building safety protocols.

News / Cities / Mumbai
