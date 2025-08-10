Sena factions launch verbal duel after Worli koliwada skirmish

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena engaged in a sharp verbal duel on Saturday, a day after workers of both Sena factions clashed at the Worli Koliwada. The skirmish, involving hundreds of party workers, broke out as they assembled to greet their respective leaders, Aaditya Thackeray and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who happened to arrive there simultaneously. Both leaders were there to participate in a Narali Poornima function of the Koli community. Siddhesh Shinde

The Sena camp alleged that Siddhesh Shinde, son of Sena (UBT) legislator Sunil Shinde, had assaulted local Sena leader Pooja Bariya, who was admitted to KEM Hospital. However, Thackeray ridiculed the allegation.

After the party workers clashed at the koliwada, police were called in to restore order. But the crowd was too large and jostling was inevitable. Later, Sena leaders alleged that Siddhesh Shinde had assaulted Bariya. A complaint was also lodged with the police. Sena MP Naresh Mhaske along with other party leaders went to KEM hospital to visit Bariya.

Upping the ante, Mhaske told Bariya, “The entire Shiv Sena stands with you and there is no reason to be afraid of such attacks.” He condemned the alleged attack on Bariya and said, “The Shiv Sena will not tolerate such attacks on its workers. We are in constant touch with the police administration regarding this attack. Strict legal action will be taken against the culprits.”

Reacting to the allegations against Siddhesh Shinde, Thackeray said the Sena was merely crying foul and Eknath Shinde should stop making “fake complaints”. He said, “There were police to control the crowd but the situation was chaotic, and people were pushing each other. (Eknath) Shinde should stop making fake complaints. If Shinde has so much fear, why did he come there?”