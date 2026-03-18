Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav on Wednesday said Maharashtra's Konkan region has a huge potential to generate significant foreign exchange through fisheries, fruit cultivation and tourism, and called for a non-political approach for a long-term development of the coastal belt. Sena (UBT) MLA seeks a non-political approach to boost development of Konkan region

During a debate in the legislative assembly over development of Konkan, Jadhav, who represents the Guhagar assembly constituency in Ratnagiri district, referred to the coastal region as the "dollar land".

The state has a coastline of around 720 kilometres, which can be leveraged to boost fisheries exports, he said, and stressed the need for processing units for mangoes, cashews, coconut, and betel nuts to increase farmers' income.

He also called for the establishment of a dedicated board for fishermen to provide financial support during the monsoon season and to ensure land ownership rights for their homes.

Jadhav emphasised the need to develop tourism infrastructure, including logistics hubs and tourist facilities, to attract foreign visitors. He also urged timely disbursement of government subsidies to cashew growers and appealed to all stakeholders to set aside political differences and work collectively for Konkan's growth.

Highlighting tourism as the third key pillar, Jadhav said Konkan's natural beauty, beaches and historical legacy can attract international tourists if infrastructure and facilities are improved. He called for strengthening tourism development mechanisms and creating employment opportunities for the local youth.

The former minister also referred to past committees and development plans for Konkan, stating that several recommendations remained unimplemented.

Jadhav demanded a comprehensive development push for the region, including a dedicated development authority, improved road connectivity such as coastal highways, expansion of airports like Chipi, and financial support for horticulture and fisheries sectors.

He further stressed the need for a single nodal agency to ensure effective implementation of schemes and better coordination across departments.

Calling for a non-political approach, Jadhav urged all stakeholders to work together for Konkan's long-term development, stating that the region has the capacity to become one of the most prosperous areas in Maharashtra if its resources are properly utilised.

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