Sena’s Chougule reinstated as chairman of Airoli Society

NAVI MUMBAI:In a relief to Shiv Sena leader Vijay Chougule from Eknath Shinde’s faction, the appeal made by the managing committee, which is headed by Chougule, before the state Ministry of Co-operation against the Registrar’s order seeking to stay the disqualification of the housing committee Airoli has been upheld. HT Image

On August 28, the registrar of housing societies on August 28 dissolved the managing committee of over 55 members of Newa Garden CHS, Sector 20 A, Airoli, citing the lack of quorum.

“The allegations levelled against the committee from the very outset were baseless and done purely with the intention to malign my reputation. Even the ministry has seen through the politically motivated ploy and therefore has upheld the appeal and reinstated the managing committee as society matters shouldn’t suffer,” Chougule told HT on Saturday.

The six-page order issued on October 13, by the minister Dilip Walse Patil consists of a detailed say given by petitioners which includes Chougule and objections raised by the defendants comprising the election officer and society members.

Society members have categorically stated that with the resignation of five members from the managing committee passing of resolution by seven members instead of the required quorum of 8 to be illegal whereas Chougule’s appeal maintains that not only quorum was met but also with due process five new members were co-opted.

The decision to dissolve the committee was taken by the cooperative registrar following allegations levelled by the society members in the misappropriation of society funds and conducting fraudulent transactions by the managing committee.

The matter of appeal 500/2023 was heard by the Ministry on 25 September.

The society members in their say to the ministry has informed about funds misappropriation of over 70 lakh, unauthorized construction works, delay in getting deemed conveyance etc. “The ministry ideally should have maintained the status quo as there are serious allegations raised against the managing committee. The reinstatement of the committee is a matter of concern, and we are consulting with our legal team for a further course of action before the next hearing in December,” said one of the members.

The stay is further stated to be causing no problem with the demand for the reauditing of accounts sought by the society members as reaudit is an independent and scientific process. “I am waiting for the re audit to be done so that the allegation pertaining to misappropriation gets addressed once and for all. Not a single penny is unaccounted and with regard to the allegations made by some members, I am following with the due legal course,” added Chougule

