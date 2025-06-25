MUMBAI: A 72-year-old Vikhroli resident succumbed to injuries on Saturday after he was hit by a motorcyclist on June 14 in Ghatkopar. A case has been registered against the motorcyclist on Monday for rash driving and negligence. Senior citizen succumbs to injuries 10 days after road accident

According to the police, the incident occurred on June 14 early evening near Shreyas signal on LBS road when the deceased, Shripati Kadam, went to Ghatkopar for some work. Kadam was seriously injured on his head and limbs. He was rushed to Rajawadi hospital for treatment. His MRI report revealed that he had suffered serious injuries on his head and was shifted to the Sion hospital for better treatment where he died on Saturday.

Kadam’s daughter approached the Ghatkopar police on Saturday. A case has been registered against Nachare under section 106 (1) (negligence), 125 (endangering life of others), and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police said the incident is not a case of hit-and-run and that the motorcyclist, Subham Nachare, was also present at the hospital, helping Kadam.