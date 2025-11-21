NAGPUR: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) suffered a major setback ahead of the upcoming local body elections after one of its senior leaders, Salil Deshmukh, resigned from the party on Wednesday. Setback for NCP (SP) in Vidarbha: Anil Deshmukh’s son Salil quits

While Deshmukh cited poor health as the reason behind his decision, political observers in Nagpur believe he may soon join Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction, which is in the ruling Mahayuti alliance, and contest the upcoming zilla parishad elections on its ticket.

Salil Deshmukh, the son of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, announced his resignation at a press conference on Wednesday evening. “For the last 20–22 years, I have been active in the Nationalist Congress Party under the leadership of Sharad Pawar. In Nagpur district, the city, and across Vidarbha, our efforts for youth upliftment have seen both success and setbacks,” said the former zilla parishad member.

In his resignation letter addressed to Sharad Pawar, Deshmukh wrote, “I am proud that all the ministers and leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party supported me during my tenure. But since my health has not been good for some months, I am unable to continue for the next few days (six months). Hence, I request you to accept my resignation.” Copies of his resignation were also sent to the NCP (SP) working president, Supriya Sule, and youth leader Rohit Pawar.

Deshmukh was recently admitted to a private nursing home due to health complications. NCP chief Ajit Pawar had visited him in the hospital while on a trip to Nagpur, which triggered speculation about the growing proximity between the two. His sudden resignation has intensified this chatter, with many describing it as a significant blow to Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction.

Although Deshmukh did not hold a major organisational post in the NCP (SP), he had contested the Assembly elections from the Katol constituency last year. His father, Anil Deshmukh, had strongly advocated for his candidature, resulting in the party granting him a ticket. The high-stakes, prestige-heavy contest ended with Salil’s narrow defeat.

Salil Deshmukh joining Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction could set the cat among the pigeons, considering Anil Deshmukh’s fraught history with the Mahayuti, and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in particular. Anil Deshmukh has previously claimed that Fadnavis, as the Leader of the Opposition in 2021, tried to pressure him to sign false affidavits against top Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and Ajit Pawar, in exchange for immunity from investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in November 2021 in connection with an alleged ₹100-crore extortion and money-laundering case. The case was initiated after the CBI booked Deshmukh and others on charges of corruption following allegations by then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The top cop claimed that Deshmukh, then the state home minister, had directed the collection of at least ₹100 crore in bribes.

Anil Deshmukh, who remains with the NCP (SP), was arrested in the case and spent 14 months in prison. He was unavailable for comment following his son’s resignation.