Sharad Pawar urges CM to deal with Yavat incident sensitively

MUMBAI: A day after the communal violence in Yavat, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar rang up chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and requested him to take strict action against all those disturbing the communal harmony of the state. He also asked Fadnavis to handle the Yavat incident sensitively, NCP insiders revealed. Mumbai. May 16 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) Chief Sharad Pawar addresses the gathering at the naming ceremony of the stand after his name, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Sharad Pawar X)

A mob vandalised property and indulged in arson in Yavat on Friday afternoon over a social media post. They also pelted stones on a mosque, leading to communal tension in the area. A motorcycle was set ablaze and a bakery was damaged by the mob gone rogue. The police had to use teargas to bring the situation under control.

Taking serious note of the situation, Pawar expressed his concerns to Fadnavis. He is said to have told the chief minister that communal harmony needed to be maintained at all costs, and those involved in disturbing the social fabric should be strictly dealt with, said a senior NCP leader.

Pawar further requested the chief minister to direct the state administration to ensure that such incidents were not repeated. He shared the information which he had with the chief minister, who informed him about the action taken so far by the police.

Fadnavis, who was in Pune to attend an event on Friday, said that a youth who does not belong to Yavat had put up an objectionable post about a Hindu priest raping someone, which angered locals.

Soon after the incident on Friday, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar visited Yavat and met the affected people. “After today’s incident, Section 144 has been imposed in the area for 48 hours. The situation is under control, and there is no need to panic,” he said. The NCP chief urged all citizens, regardless of caste or religion, to maintain peace and harmony and not be misled by rumours.