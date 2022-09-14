Shilphata villages feel separation pangs, reunite with Navi Mumbai
The decision was taken following demands from villagers, who woke up to the fact that no development work had taken place since the separation
Navi Mumbai The 14 villages on the border of Navi Mumbai and around Thane and Kalyan, in the Shilphata area, which were once a part of Navi Mumbai but disassociated in 2007, will once again be brought under the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).
The decision was taken following demands from villagers, who woke up to the fact that no development work had taken place since the separation.
The state government on Monday night issued a notification for the merger and set new boundaries of the civic body’s jurisdiction. It has called for suggestions and objections to be submitted within one month to the divisional commissioner (Revenue), Kokan Division, Kokan Bhavan, Navi Mumbai.
In March this year chief minister Eknath Shinde, who was then the urban development minister in the MVA government, announced in the assembly about the merger.
On August 30, the Chauda Gaon Sarv Pakshiya Sangharsh Samiti, comprising leaders who are spearheading the demand and also boycotting the gram panchayat elections being held in the region, met Shinde requesting early action on the announcement.
The following villages will now be part of the corporation’s jurisdiction -- Dahisar, Mokashi, Walivali, Pimpri, Nighu, Navali, Waklan, Bamarli, Narivali, Bele, Nagaon, Bhandarli, Uttar Shiv and Goteghar.
Laxman Patil, president of the samiti, said, “Our demand to be assimilated with Navi Mumbai has been pending since 2015. Development in the region has been compromised for many years. The Fadnavis government was set to issue the orders but the code of conduct prevented it. Subsequently, Shinde gave us his word; we are thankful to the chief minister, as it paves the way for our return to Navi Mumbai.”
Over the last few years, the population of the 14 villages has grown manifold and since the resources available with gram panchayats are limited, they are unable to meet the civic demands of the area – water supply, garbage, and sewage treatment have become dominating issues here. An equal matter of concern is the encroachment on government land, said Patil.
“The notification was issued just yesterday. We can comment on it only after reviewing it,” said municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar.
Reacting to the government’s decision, Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik said, “Mountains separating the 14 villages with Navi Mumbai, impact connectivity. The state government should construct a tunnel through Parsik Hill to connect the two regions.” Naik underscored the need for a major infrastructure overhaul “for which NMMC should seek ₹500 crore from the state government”.
-
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
-
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
-
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
-
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
-
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics