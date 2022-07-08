Shinde, Fadnavis likely to finalise power-sharing formula in Delhi today
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday evening discussed the power-sharing deal and picking a team of ministers to run the new government. However, the allocation of portfolios is likely to be finalised on Friday as both leaders are flying to Delhi to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command.
BJP insiders said the final decision would be taken by the party leadership but the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction had been offered 14 ministries and the rest 28 would be with them as they would have to maintain caste and regional balance while distributing berths.
However, Shinde wanted to accommodate smaller allies such as Bachu Kadu and Independents who sided with him in the rebellion from the BJP’s quota, a BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said.
The problem before the chief minister is that of the total 40 MLAs, nine were ministers in the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and thus he is insisting upon more portfolios to accommodate as many legislators as he could in the new government, a leader from the Shinde camp said.
There are indications that the BJP is likely to claim portfolios such as home, finance, revenue, cooperation and marketing, public health, agriculture, industries, and rural development. The Shinde-led faction may get urban development, public works department, water resources, and school education departments.
Meanwhile, MVA constituents – the Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, and Sena – are expected to meet on July 17 to discuss the strategy for the presidential election for which they have fielded Yashwant Sinha. National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu is also likely to visit Maharashtra on July 14 and meet legislators from the ruling alliance.
After swearing in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30, Shinde and Fadnavis smoothly cleared the trust vote on July 4 and proved their majority on the floor of the assembly.
-
Day1: CM waits for his deputy to arrive before taking charge
Mumbai The camaraderie between chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was for all to see on Thursday morning as Shinde waited for over two hours for Fadnavis to arrive before he formally assumed charge. Fadnavis, after he came, accompanied Shinde to the CM's chair and gave him the first document to sign as Maharashtra's new chief minister.
-
62-year-old woman living in subhuman conditions rescued in Panipat
A 62-year-old woman from a village in Panipat, who was forced to live in subhuman conditions, famished and locked in the stairs of Sombiri's home for the past one-and-a-half years, has been rescued following the intervention of district authorities. There was no electricity or fan in the room and she also has Tuberculosis. She was lying on the floor as there was no bed in the room, Women protection-cum-child marriage prohibition officer Rajni Gupta said.
-
2-day workshop on constitution literacy at PAU in Ludhiana
On the directions of secretary, sports and youth services, Punjab, Raj Kamal Chaudhary and director, youth services department, Ludhiana, Rajesh Dhiman, a two-day constitutional awareness workshop was organised by UNICEF and Community Youth Collective at Jacob auditorium,PAU, which commenced on Thursday. Speaking at the inaugural event, MLA Bagha Purana Amritpal Singh Sukhanand said constitutional awareness is important for every citizen.
-
Active monsoon pushes rainfall deficit in Maha from 30 % to 3 %
Pune: With the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra active again, rainfall deficiency in the state and its various sub-divisions has been reduced from 30% at the end of June to only 3% at present. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that actual rainfall in the state till July 7 stands at 270.1 mm as against the normal of 277.7 mm for the same duration.
-
Uttar Pradesh government claims consistent increase in revenue collections
The Uttar Pradesh government has claimed consistent improvement in situation on the revenue collection front, earning Rs 4095.53 crore more revenue in June 2022 than the collections made in same month last year. It collected total revenue of Rs 15259.64 crore against Rs 11,164.11 crore collected in the same month in 2021-2022. It had claimed revenue collections of about Rs 14,139.62 crore for May 2022 and Rs 12854.10 crore for April 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics