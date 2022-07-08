Shinde, Fadnavis likely to finalise power-sharing formula in Delhi today

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday evening discussed the power-sharing deal and picking a team of ministers to run the new government. However, the allocation of portfolios is likely to be finalised on Friday as both leaders are flying to Delhi to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command.

BJP insiders said the final decision would be taken by the party leadership but the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction had been offered 14 ministries and the rest 28 would be with them as they would have to maintain caste and regional balance while distributing berths.

However, Shinde wanted to accommodate smaller allies such as Bachu Kadu and Independents who sided with him in the rebellion from the BJP’s quota, a BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said.

The problem before the chief minister is that of the total 40 MLAs, nine were ministers in the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and thus he is insisting upon more portfolios to accommodate as many legislators as he could in the new government, a leader from the Shinde camp said.

There are indications that the BJP is likely to claim portfolios such as home, finance, revenue, cooperation and marketing, public health, agriculture, industries, and rural development. The Shinde-led faction may get urban development, public works department, water resources, and school education departments.

Meanwhile, MVA constituents – the Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, and Sena – are expected to meet on July 17 to discuss the strategy for the presidential election for which they have fielded Yashwant Sinha. National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu is also likely to visit Maharashtra on July 14 and meet legislators from the ruling alliance.

After swearing in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30, Shinde and Fadnavis smoothly cleared the trust vote on July 4 and proved their majority on the floor of the assembly.

