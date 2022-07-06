Uddhav replaces Lok Sabha chief whip as Shinde camp hints at MPs jumping ship
- Uddhav Thackeray removed Bhavana Gawali, who had suggest that the Sena renew its decades-old ties with the BJP in the wake of the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, as the chief whip.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena replaced Bhavana Gawali as its chief whip in the Lok Sabha and nominated Rajan Vichare in her place.
The information was shared by the Sena's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut. "It is to inform you that Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party has nominated Rajan Vichare, MP (LS) as the chief whip in Lok Sabha in place of Bhavana Gawali, MP (LS), with immediate effect," Raut wrote to parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi. Raut is the Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party.
Gawali, who represents the Yavatmal-Washim LS constituency in eastern Maharashtra, was one of the Sena MPs to suggest that the Sena renew its decades-old ties with the BJP in the wake of the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde that ultimately led to the fall of Thackeray's coalition government with the Congress and NCP.
Vichare represents Thane in the Lok Sabha. Shinde is also from Thane. The Shiv Sena has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha.
Earlier in the day, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil had said of the 18 Sena MPs would soon join the Shinde-led faction. Patil also said that the faction led by Shinde is the real claimant of the party's 'bow and arrow' poll symbol, a claim contested by the Thackeray-headed camp.
"We are the real claimant of the party's bow and arrow symbol," he said. Lok Sabha MP from Sindhudurg Vinayak Raut, a Thackeray loyalist, challenged the rebels to declare that they have quit the Shiv Sena and dared the BJP to call mid-term elections in the state.
A day ago, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale urged Uddhav Thackeray to ask party MPs to support NDA's Presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu, considering her tribal roots and contribution to the social sector.
Whips played a crucial role in the recent political turmoil in the western state where Shinde took oath as the new chief minister after ensuring an easy win in the floor test following Thackeray's resignation from the top post.
The factions led by Shinde and Thackeray had issued whips for voting during the election of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the trust vote of the Shinde-led government, both of which went in favour of the former. The validity of the whips is being contested by each other in the court.
(With agency inputs)
U.P. higher education minister says always ready to protect, promote Sanskrit
UP higher education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Wednesday said that he is always ready to protect Devvani (the language of the gods), Sanskrit. Upadhyay made the comment during a meeting with Sampurnanand Sanskrit University vice-chancellor Prof Hareram Tripathi in Varanasi. Upadhyay described Sampurnanand Sanskrit University as the temple of Mother Saraswati and the courtyard of Devvani. The Higher Education Minister assured all cooperation in the promotion of Sanskrit, said SSU public relations officer Shashindra Mishra.
LLRM medical college doctor dies by suicide: Meerut police
A doctor, 28, who was pursuing a post-graduate diploma course in radiology at LLRM Medical College in Meerut, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday night, police said. Medical college police station SHO Sant Singh said that fellow doctors found her hanging by a rope in her hostel room on Tuesday night. The incident was reported to the police. The doctor was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead after an examination.
Pune reports 10 new cases of BA 2.75; nine new cases of BA.4 & BA.5
PUNE Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 10 new cases of the BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron with all cases hailing from Pune after processing of the samples in the last week of June and the outcome becoming known this week, as per the latest state health department report. Additionally, the state reported six and three cases of the BA.5 and BA.4 sub-variants of Omicron, respectively with all cases once again hailing from Pune.
Karnataka CM congratulates Dr Veerendra Heggade for nomination to Rajya Sabha
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expressed his happiness at the nomination of Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, Dr D Veerendra Heggade, as member of Rajya Sabha. The Chief Minister also congratulated other nominees -- eminent athlete P T Usha, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and renowned film screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad. BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior BJP functionaries congratulated Dr Heggade.
CNG price hiked by ₹3 per kg in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad
PUNE The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited has hiked the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas for the vehicular segment in Pune city including Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect from midnight of Wednesday. According to company officials, MNGL has increased the CNG rates by ₹3 per kg inclusive of taxes. The CNG retail selling price has been revised from ₹82 per kg to ₹85 per kg.
