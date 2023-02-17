Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shinde-BJP alliance turns Shivaji Jayanti into a grand political event

Shinde-BJP alliance turns Shivaji Jayanti into a grand political event

mumbai news
Published on Feb 17, 2023 12:50 AM IST

Mumbai BJP has organised the Shiv Aarti event across the 227 wards of BMC. Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend the annual Shiv Jayanti function at Shivneri Fort in the morning

Mumbai, India - June 30, 2022: Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis interact with the media before the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
BySaurabha Kulshreshtha

Mumbai: The Shinde-Fadnavis-led alliance government in Maharashtra has decided to turn ‘Shiv Jayanti’- the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj into a grand political event ahead of the local body polls. Shiv Jayanti will be celebrated on Sunday, February 19 and reportedly, they are grandly celebrating the jayanti to woo the Hindu voters.

Besides the annual festivities and functions at the Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj, union minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate ‘Shiv Srushti’, a historic theme park based on Shivaji Maharaj.

Mumbai BJP has organised the Shiv Aarti event across the 227 wards of BMC. Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend the annual Shiv Jayanti function at Shivneri Fort in the morning. The government had organised ‘Maha Shiv Aarti’ at Shivneri Fort for the first time. The festival will be celebrated for three days.

Union home minister Amit Shah who is on a tour of Maharashtra for three days from February 18 will inaugurate Shiv Srushti’ on Sunday. Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP has organised the Shiv Jayanti celebrations at 346 places across 227 wards in Mumbai. “During these celebrations, an aarti written by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar will be recited,” informed Mumbai BJP president MLA Ashish Shelar.

Story Saved
Friday, February 17, 2023
