Shinde’s Gudhi Padwa gaffe earns him legal notice for ‘hurting Hindu sentiments’

MUMBAI: A legal notice was recently issued to chief minister Eknath Shinde for distorting facts about Hindu festivals and "hurting Hindu sentiments". The contention of the complainants was that despite going on about Hindutva, the CM did not have fundamental knowledge about Hindu festivals and history.

Shinde’s recent statement at a Gudhi Padwa function that Gudhi Padwa was a celebration of the victory of Lord Ram over Ravan led Saurabh Thackare-Patil and Tejas Bais, two students from a law college in Pune, to send him the notice through advocate Asim Sarode. “Despite holding the post of chief minister, which comes with accountability and responsibilities, your statements show that you have no sense of responsibility,” says the notice. “You often make statements that are baseless, false and misleading.”

The notice goes on to elaborate: “On April 9, the day of Gudhi Padwa, at a function in Thane you said that we celebrate Gudhi Padwa to mark the victory of Lord Ram over Ravan. This statement is ridiculous, as even schoolgoing children know that we celebrate Dashehara to mark the victory of Lord Ram over Ravan. By claiming it as Gudhi Padwa, you have hurt Hindu sentiments. It is very unfortunate that you claim to be pro-Hindutva and still have no primary knowledge about Hindu culture and festivals.”

The legal notice further states that CM Shinde, in his speech at the Dussehra rally last year, said that Mahadaji Shinde and Dattaji Shinde fought with Chhatrapati Shivaji and sacrificed their lives but did not surrender. “Everyone knows that Mahadaji Shinde and Dattaji Shinde were born decades after the death of Shivaji Maharaj, who died in 1680,” says the notice. “Dattaji Shinde was born in 1723 and Mahadaji Shinde was born in 1730. Still, you distorted historical facts. You must tender an apology in public within seven days for your false and misleading statements or else face legal action.”