Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar passes away, CM announces cremation with full state honours

Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Maharashtra’s Sangli, his constituency, following a brief illness. He was 74. Anil Babar.

Babar, from the Eknath Shinde faction, was an MLA from the Khanapur-Atpadi seat in Sangli.

Chief minister Shinde expressed grief and said that while he has lost a guide and a close associate, the state has lost a senior people’s representative.

“We have lost a senior Shiv Sena representative, my close colleague and a mentor... He worked tirelessly on farmers’ issues and several other developmental initiatives,” Shinde said on X (formerly Twitter).

The four-time Shiv Sena MLA’s cremation will take place with full state honours, the CM added.