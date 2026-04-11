Marathi mandate for auto, taxi drivers in Maharashtra soon? Shiv Sena leader backs move

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Saturday defended the proposition to make Marathi mandatory for auto and taxi drivers in Maharashtra, saying it is essential for service providers to communicate in the local language. Shiv Sena's Shaina NC supported the Maharashtra government's move to promote Marathi, but the initiative faced backlash from opposition leaders. (PTI)

“Every state has its own language, and it should be made compulsory as has been done in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu... Whether we teach Marathi in schools, to auto rickshaw drivers or taxi drivers, it is imperative in a state where a service provider reaches out to the commuter…” Shaina NC told news agency ANI, backing the proposal and linking it to broader efforts to promote regional languages.

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Her remarks come after Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that Marathi would be made mandatory for all auto-rickshaw drivers across the state, not just in Mira Bhayandar as initially reported. Speaking at a press conference, Sarnaik said drivers would be required to demonstrate the ability to read, write and speak Marathi, with enforcement checks beginning May 1, according to news agency ANI. The move is part of a pilot project aimed at addressing irregularities in transport licensing, with plans for a phased state-wide rollout.

However, the proposal has triggered sharp political reactions. Congress MLA Nana Patole criticised the decision, calling it “nothing but a foolish idea” and warning that imposing language could harm Maharashtra’s social fabric.

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“The government seems intent on bringing about its own downfall. We are Indians, and our nation's identity lies in its diversity of languages, religions, and castes... To attempt to break Maharashtra based on language and destroy its heritage is nothing but a foolish idea” Patole told ANI.

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi also opposed the move, arguing that compulsion without support would be unfair. “Every state has its own language. If it's to be made compulsory, schools should teach Marathi first, especially for those who aren't proficient. Every country has its own language, so where will Hindi, the national language, be spoken? If you want people to learn Marathi, provide books and classes, don't pressure them,” he told ANI.

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The debate comes amid a broader push by the Maharashtra government to strengthen Marathi usage. Marathi has already been made mandatory in schools across all boards from Classes 1 to 10 under a 2020 law, with the state warning of action against institutions that fail to comply. Officials have also noted a decline of nearly six lakh students in Marathi-medium schools over the past decade, prompting renewed policy focus on language promotion.

(With inputs from ANI)