‘Shocking state of affairs’: SC on 649 cases pending in Maha due to delay in framing charges

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court has expressed deep concern over the pendency of cases before various courts in Maharashtra after learning that trials had not commenced in at least 649 criminal cases as the police had failed to frame charges against the accused despite filing charge sheets, in some cases way back in 2006.

“To say the least, it is a reflection of a very shocking state of affairs, insofar as the conduct of trials before different courts in the state of Maharashtra is concerned,” the bench of justices Sanjay Karol and NK Singh said on October 9, after perusing an affidavit filed by the Bombay High Court registry regarding undertrials across Maharashtra against whom charges had not been framed despite charge sheets being filed years ago.

The apex court bench had, on September 9, directed the Registrar General of the Bombay High Court to explain why the trial of Shubham Ganpati alias Ganesh Rathod had not commenced even though the charge sheet was filed in July 2021. The bench had also directed the Registrar General to gather data on other undertrials across Maharashtra whose charges remained pending despite charge sheets being filed four or more years ago.

Rathod, an accused in a murder case in Pimpri Chinchwad, was arrested in April 2021. He had approached the Supreme Court in May 2025, challenging the Bombay High Court’s order from 2024 denying him bail.

While hearing Rathod’s petition on September 9, the Supreme Court bench had observed that his prolonged pre-trial detention violated the fundamental right to a speedy trial guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. Rathod had been in custody for more than four years, yet his status remained the same as it was on day one of his incarceration, the bench had noted, and directed the high court to ascertain the reasons for the delay and examine all similar cases across the state.

On October 7, the Registrar General of the high court filed an affidavit in compliance. The apex court found the contents of the affidavit alarming, as the main reasons for delay in framing charges were non-production of the accused, pendency of various pleas and applications, absence of advocates and refusal of accused to sign charges.

“The affidavit reveals that there are at least 649 cases in which charges are yet to be framed, despite filing of charge sheets, in certain cases way back in the year 2006, 2013, 2014 and onwards till the year 2020,” the top court said on October 9.

The apex court noted that the high court had already issued circulars earlier this year mandating the physical or virtual production of undertrial prisoners to avoid unnecessary adjournments, and sought to know whether those directions were being followed in letter and spirit.