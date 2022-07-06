SIT set up to probe Sanjay Raut’s allegations against ED officials disbanded
Mumbai It has been a week since the regime changed in Maharashtra and the Mumbai police have already decided to disband the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s allegations that certain Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials collected money from city builders through a South Mumbai businessman.
The SIT was formed after Raut alleged that South Mumbai businessman and bar owner Jitendra Navlani and three ED officials were running an ‘extortion racket’ targeting city businessmen by offering them ‘protection from ED inquiries’ in lieu of money.
On Tuesday, the SIT was disbanded, stating that the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had already registered an offence in connection with the allegations in May.
On Wednesday, the Bombay High court bench of justice Nitin Jamdar and N R Borkar, that is hearing petitions filed by Navlani and ED, was informed by the Mumbai police that they have closed down the SIT after which the bench disposed of one of the petitions in the matter.
In March, Raut alleged that between 2015 and 2021, Navlani, a Colaba resident, had collected ₹58.96 crore on behalf of ED officials and the money had been taken in the name of consultancy fees or in the name of unsecured loans.
“A key name in this network is Jitendra Chandralal Navlani. He has seven companies in which funds have come from over 100 builders. The companies, which were under the ED probe, have transferred money to these seven companies. Navlani works for senior ED officials, including directors and joint directors,” Raut stated.
The allegations came at a time when two cabinet ministers in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government – Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik - were arrested by the ED in connection with two different money laundering cases.
Following a formal complaint lodged by Lalbaug based Shiv Sainik, Arvind Bhosale the investigation, which was initially carried out by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police, was later handed over to the Mumbai crime branch and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the additional commissioner of police, Crime branch, Veeresh Prabhu, DCP, Zone IX, Manjunath Singe to look into the allegations.
Then home minister Dilip Walse Patil had in April himself announced formation of the SIT and the then Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey was himself monitoring the SIT’s probe. The team had recorded statements of several people and even checked several bank accounts and Call Details Record (CDR).
“Several businessmen probed by the ED were questioned by the SIT,” said a police officer.
GRP arrest gang of four women tricking train passengers and robbing them
Mumbai: Four women in their 20s, part of a notorious gang robbing long-distance railway passengers of their belongings, were arrested by the government railway police crime branch on Wednesday. The modus operandi of these women was to pretend that they were travelling alone and in need of help. Police officials said the women from Aurangabad would periodically visit Mumbai and board long-distance trains from Dadar or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
Punjab cabinet approves policy of 600 units of free power
The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab cabinet on Wednesday gave final approval for the policy governing the decision to provide 600 units of free power to every household per billing cycle in the state with effect from July 1, 2022. According to the decision, Scheduled Caste, non- BPL and backward class domestic consumers who are eligible for 400 free units (per billing cycle) of power will also get a subsidy of 600 units now.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to tie the knot in Chandigarh tomorrow
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, 48, will get married at a private ceremony in Chandigarh on Thursday. “Mann saab will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Kurukshetra. It will be a private and simple ceremony,” Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief spokesperson said. This will be Mann's second marriage after he had separated from his first wife, Inderpreet Kaur, in 2015.
Landslide near Pratapgad fort after heavy downpour; no casualty
Following heavy rains that continued for the third consecutive day in parts of western Maharashtra, a landslide occurred on a road leading to the Pratapgad fort in western Maharashtra's Satara district on Wednesday. Public Works Department's executive engineer, Sanjay Sonawane, said, the incident took place in the wee hours on the main road (no.17) which leads to Pratapgad, located about 140 km from Pune and over 200 km from Mumbai.
