SIT summons BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in Disha Salian case

MUMBAI: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Disha Salian suicide case on Thursday sent a notice to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane to be present before them for further investigation.

A senior officer confirmed that Rane was served a notice and can appear to record his fresh statement any day according to his convenience.

The Malwani police station has sent a notice to Rane due to his vocal statements regarding the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian. Rane claims that Salian’s death was not a suicide. Salian, 28, was found dead on June 8, 2020, just days before 34-year-old Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra flat. Salian allegedly jumped from the 12th floor of her finance’s apartment following which an accidental death report was lodged by the Malwani Police in June 2020.

Following Rajput’s death, social media accounts were flooded with speculations linking the two and claiming that both instances were murders pointing fingers at politicians.

In 2021, the police had concluded that Salian died by suicide as they found no evidence to the contrary.

Following demands from BJP MLAs, the state home department, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, issued a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, who directed them to reopen the case and investigate the evidence again.

Officials said that there were speculations about mysterious circumstances leading to Salian’s death which many people had raised questions about. The police will call these people and allow them to present evidence and will also record their statements.

The special team comprises senior inspector Chimaji Adhav of Malwani Police Station, DCP (zone 11) and an additional commissioner (north region). The team met Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and were given directions on how they should proceed with the probe. Besides statements, the team will go through autopsy reports, including panchnama and forensic experts. Apart from this, the police team will also go through statements of witnesses, family and friends in 2020 in the process of investigation.