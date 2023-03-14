SIT to probe morphed video of Shiv Sena MLA, party leader

Mumbai: The state government has announced to appoint a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged morphed video of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve and deputy leader Sheetal Mhatre. HT Image

Mhatre had alleged that the video in which she is seen with the party MLA was edited and morphed by a coordinator of the social media cell of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

On Monday, excise minister Shambhuraj Desai made a statement on behalf of the government after an uproar in the Legislative Assembly over the viral video.

Desai said that four accused have been arrested for editing, morphing and circulating the video on various social media platforms. The accused—Ashok Mishra, Manas Kunwar, Vinayak Daware and Ravindra Chaudhari— have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information and Technology Act. He said that the court has sent them to police custody till March 15.

“One of the accused, Vinayak Daware, is the state coordinator of the social media cell of Sena (UBT) and the video was shared from the Facebook page named Matoshri, while other accused uploaded and made the morphed video viral,” the minister added.

“The accused have been arrested for outraging the modesty of a woman and leading to insult to her. Two cases have been registered by the police after a complaint by Mhatre and Prakash Surve’s son Raj. The police have formed six teams to thoroughly investigate the matter and to ensure that a similar incident does not occur again. The SIT headed by an IPS officer will take forward the investigation,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the lower house witnessed uproar over the issue as ruling party women MLAs raised the issue and demanded a thorough investigation.

Shinde faction’s Yamini Jadhav said that the Yuva Sena leaders were behind the video, but the police should find out the mastermind behind the entire episode. This is not related to one particular woman, it is about the dignity of women,” she said.

BJP MLA Manisha Chaudhari demanded that the names of the culprits be made public. She said that a thorough investigation should be conducted to unmask the agencies and people behind it.

Her party colleague, Bharati Lavekar, said that the members should rise above party lines and deliberate on the issue seriously.

Later, the members from the ruling parties approached the well leading to an adjournment of the house.

Supporting their demand, leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar said that a thorough investigation should be conducted to find out the mastermind if any elected representative is being defamed for no fault of hers.

Following this, Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed the state government to make a statement till the end of the day.

Meanwhile, the police have detained Sainath Durge, a close aide of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, for further investigation.

Thackeray, while reacting to it said, “We are fully aware that our workers and leaders will be harassed by linking them with the case. Sainath is a true Sena worker and knows no looking back. We all will keep fighting the battle.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “If police want to take action for spreading the controversial video, then they should start from the son of Surve as he did the FB live from his page. Sainath Durge is not involved in any morphing or spreading the video. This action is politically motivated and aimed at threatening the social media supporters of party president Uddhav Thackeray.”