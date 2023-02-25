SIT to probe obnoxious gases at Taloja MIDC

Mumbai: The state constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the complaint of the release of obnoxious gases and pollutants by chemical industries in the Taloja MIDC area. HT Image

A government resolution (GR) states that the complaint is about the dumping ground where the solid waste is burnt, which further leads to air pollution. It also states the issue of the release of obnoxious gases from three to four industries like M/s Mumbai Waste Management Limited, M/s Lasons India Limited and M/s Global Marine Exports.

The GR adds that due to the obnoxious gases, there is a strong stench in the air at night.

“It is not possible for Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to monitor the release of these gases and to point out who is responsible for causing air pollution by releasing gases,” states the GR.

The Lokayukta passed an order on February 17 and directed the environment department to constitute an SIT consisting of technical experts who are well-versed in this area.

The SIT is directed to submit its report within three weeks.