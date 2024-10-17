MUMBAI: Slum dwellers came on the railway tracks at Wadala on Wednesday to prevent Central Railway (CR) from plugging a 3-4ft wide gap/pathway that is used as an entry point to illegally trespass onto railway premises to get to the station. Sources said the problem escalated around 1-1.30pm, after which 50-60 railway and city police officials drove them out of the railway premises. Slum dwellers protest move to ban illegal entry point to Wadala station

On Wednesday, CR authorities sent their staff to Raoli junction in Wadala to identify illegal entry and exit points into railway premises. Around 10am, they began reviewing the gap before beginning to build a concrete wall that would be difficult to breach. Soon, slum dwellers, gathered outside on the road, started protesting the plan to block this entry point, on grounds that this is the closest access for them to the railway station.

“There was a point when these people came on the tracks and even stopped a train. We had to use force and get them out of the railway premises. Even local politicians came to understand the issue and resolve it,” said a railway official.

According to railway officials, more than 1500-2000 people take this path to reach the station every day despite a foot over bridge about 300 metres away.

“We have plugged nearly 50 such illegal entry points across the division. The one at Wadala is also used to trespass, and at least six people have lost their lives in the past few months. By plugging the gap, we are trying to save lives,” said Rajnish Goyal, divisional railway manager (Mumbai), Central Railway.

After calming the crowd, the authorities left at 3pm without doing any work. “The local residents have demanded a foot over bridge at the site. I have informed the rail authorities to construct one as it would ease the movement of people. The existing FOB does not cover the entire corridor of rail lines as it does not pass over the tracks on which goods trains run. I understand that crossing rail lines is life threatening, but the railways should also improve accessibility,” said MLA Captain Tamil Selvan of Sion-Koliwada Assembly.

According to data provided by the railway police, there have been 137 deaths of people crossing tracks under Wadala railway police’s jurisdiction over a period of 32 months. This year, between January and August, 32 lives have been lost under the police station that broadly covers railway stations of Wadala, Chunabhatti, Kings Circle, Mankhurd, Govandi, Chembur, etc,. on the Central Railway. In 2022, there were 36 deaths, while 69 deaths were reported in 2023. Sources said that railway authorities will go to the site again soon to ensure that the illegal access is shut for good.