Slums eat into Andheri RTO ground; finger pointed at BMC

The dusty, uneven ground that is used by the Andheri regional transport office (RTO) to conduct driving tests is now partly encroached upon by slum dwellers. Mumbai, India - June 15, 2023: A general view of RTO Ground, at Andheri, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

RTO officials claimed that several complaints to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had failed to yield any result.

“These people, most of them from the slums, randomly walk on the ground, thus making it difficult to conduct driving tests. We have complained to the civic body several times in the past, but they keep returning,” an RTO officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

Officials said the encroachment has also put the plans to develop proper test tracks on this ground in jeopardy.

However, residents have blamed the RTO for not doing enough to remove encroachers. They also complain that the ground has become a dump with garbage piling up along with wreck of rusted vehicles.

M Kulkarni, secretary, Ekta Association that covers eight buildings, said, “The encroachment is a spot for antisocial elements who create ruckus until late night and pose a security threat. On the other hand, the garbage dumped on the ground is leading to pollution.” The residential association has written to the RTO highlighting these issues.

The ground, measuring nearly four acres, has a ground-plus-three storey RTO building to its east. On the west stands a slum pocket which has been slowly expanding deeper into this ground over the years, officials said, adding Adani Realty has taken one portion of this land for a residential project.

Earlier this week, another resident said, there was a demolition drive opposite the RTO office, but barely one or two structures were pulled down by the JCB. “We have decided to stage a dharna if authorities don’t take our demand of removing this encroachment seriously.”

Vehicles getting registered under MH-02 fall under the Andheri RTO that has jurisdiction between Bandra and Jogeshwari. Of the more than 42 lakh vehicles registered in the city, around 35% of them were registered at this RTO, officials said, adding there are plans to develop proper driving test tracks on this ground owing to ample available space.

