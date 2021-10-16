Home / Cities / Mumbai News / South Mumbai resident held with drugs worth 1 crore
mumbai news

The accused had purchased 505 grams of mephedrone from a Nigerian national and was going to supply to his customer in Mumbai, the NCB statement said
The narcotics control bureau (NCB) officers conducted raids at two places in Thane and Palghar districts and seized 505 grams of mephedrone worth nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore and arrested a south Mumbai resident.
Published on Oct 16, 2021 10:08 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai

Based on specific inputs zonal director Sameer Wankhede-led teams on Friday and Saturday raided two premises in Vasai and Palghar areas. The searches led to the recovery of drugs.

The contraband seized was found in physical possession of Mohammed Ajaz Yakub Shaikh, a resident of JJ Road. He had purchased 505 grams of mephedrone from a Nigerian national and was going to supply to his customer in Mumbai, the NCB statement said. Further investigation is underway to nab the supplier.

