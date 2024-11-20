MUMBAI: Shashikant Rayate, 59, who cultivates soybean in seven of 10 acres he owns in Khadakmalegaon village, Nashik district, is unhappy as he has had to sell his produce at a rate way below the minimum support price (MSP). “After their poor show in the Lok Sabha election, driven by onion and soybean prices, the government increased the MSP on soybean to ₹4,892 per quintal but traders continue to offer prices between ₹3,900 and ₹4,200 per quintal. I got only ₹3,900 as did lakhs of other farmers,” said Rayate. Soy and cotton farmers poised to sway numbers

When the campaign for 288 seats in Maharashtra’s assembly elections started a month ago, there were no visible signs of unrest among farmers, as the central government had just lifted the ban on onion exports and increased the MSP for soyabean to ₹4,892 per quintal, against the existing ₹4,600, to pacify the farmers who had voted against the BJP-led government in the Lok Sabha polls. The government also declared ₹7,521 per quintal for cotton as against the prevailing ₹7,020.

However, as the campaigns gained momentum political leaders witnessed first-hand the unrest among farmers. Despite the government’s announcements, farmers continued to get far less than anticipated. (See box.)

Soy prices are affected due to a dip in demand for the produce in the international market – it used to fetch a good price earlier as it was used for cattle feed which has since been replaced by corn DDGS (dried distillers grains with soluble of corn). On the other hand, cotton prices in the world market has gone down by nearly 35% in last six months, which has affected prices in India.

The present scenario provided an opportunity to leaders of both ruling and opposition coalitions to outwit each other by announcing sops to the distressed farmers. In response to BJP’s increase in MSP of soy, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge promised ₹7,000 per quintal for the produce, which was underscored by leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi in his public rallies. Deputy chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis went a step ahead and announced the ‘Bhavantar Yojana’, through which farmers would be compensated for their losses.

The political tug and pull over soybean and cotton is significant as they are the mainstay crops in over 80 assembly constituencies in north Maharashtra, Marathwada and western Vidarbha.

Another soybean producer Sudam Jopale from Dindori tehsil, Nashik district, said although he had cultivated on six acres of land, he managed to sell the crop at ₹4,100 per quintal -- ₹792 below MSP. “Why then should we vote for the ruling alliance? After defeat in Lok Sabha, they lifted the ban on onion exports and the prices have also increased. But that is not the case with soybean,” said Jopale.

Digambar Patil, a cotton farmer from Dhule, western Maharashtra, which falls in the belt known as ‘white gold’, said his family grows cotton on 30 of the 40 acres, but are in the red as “traders are offering between ₹6,800 and ₹7,000, which is below the MSP”.

“Despite losses, farmers have no choice but to sell off their produce now. I sold some quantity to recover the expenditure on labour but will have to wait to get fair prices. The BJP-led government has not handled the situation properly,” he said.

Another farmer, Sanjay Patil from Parola, Jalgaon district, recently sold five quintals of cotton at ₹6600 per quintal as he was in dire need of funds. “The government announces MSP and procurement centres but it takes time to deliver, leading to farmers suffering losses. The ruling party is now talking about compensating losses. Why don’t they simply implement a policy that will ensure fair prices – this will definitely impact our voting pattern,” he said.

Vijay Jawandhia, an agri activist and expert, said, “This issue, apart from caste and religion, in the region will play an important role in the way people cast their votes. It is however difficult to determine which candidates will dominate in the polls,” said Jawandhia.