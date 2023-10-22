Mumbai: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) considering Speaker Rahul Narwekar as the potential candidate for its most sought-after south Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, the MLA from Colaba has already started his outreach to woo the voters from the constituency which is spread from Colaba to Worli. Speaker Rahul Narwekar prepares for south Mumbai Lok Sabha seat

After pulling up officials for the poor quality of services provided at the state-run St George’s Hospital on Wednesday, Narwekar is now vociferously expressing his concern over problems faced by pedestrians at the posh Marine Drive area. He said the large illuminated BEST bus shelters there and the advertising boards create hurdles for the smooth movement of pedestrians.

“The new illuminated advertisement boards on bus shelters have occupied the narrow footpaths at Marine Drive and there is no space for pedestrians to walk. Footpaths are already narrow which adds to the woes of pedestrians. I am directing the BEST authorities to remove them soon. The advertising world is benefitting from the ads here but I cannot let the pedestrians suffer,” he said.

Narwekar had chaired a meeting two months ago where he got one bus stop removed from Marine Drive. “I was surprised to see that four more bus stops came up in the area. It’s very strange,’’ said Narwekar.

Responding to allegations, BEST general manager Vijay Singhal said, “We will look into this. If these stops are not as per norms, we will take corrective measures.’’

Earlier on Wednesday, Narwekar visited the medical education department of St George’s Hospital next to CSMT and pulled up officers for poor upkeep. Most people from his constituency in Colaba and also from south Mumbai visit St George. During his visit, he found that patients here are asked to get medicines from outside and there are cats and dogs in the hospital lobby.

A fortnight ago, Narwekar organised a meeting for all tenants of Mumbai Port Authority along with MbPA officers and assured the tenants and occupants residing there that they will get water supply, sewage, drainage and streetlights from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) if the MbPA fails to do it

Narwekar also addressed issues related to lessees, occupants and slum dwellers. In the meeting, the people complained of high rents, leases not being renewed, and the collapse of basic infrastructure, among others, in the Darukhana area.

People in Darukhana drink water from fire hydrants and there are no roads, sewerage systems, drainage systems and streetlights.

There are 4,000 buildings in south Mumbai which are more than 125 years old on MbPA land and need repairs.

“There is a complete collapse of basic amenities in the Darukhana area, and as per the BMC Act, if any person staying in Mumbai was not getting basic facilities, then the civic body could grant it,” Narwekar said addressing the meeting, adding that he would speak to BMC and get basic facilities like drainage, sewage and water supply.

In October, he had a meeting about the problems of KEM Hospital in Parel. Recently, he also got a shed constructed for Sai Temple in Girgaon which is in the Malabar Hill assembly constituency. Of late, he is also attending various community programmes.

The BJP is looking at two names for the Lok Sabha South Mumbai seat. Narwekar and Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha who is from Malabar Hill constituency.

The seat is represented by Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Arvind Sawant and after the alliance broke, the BJP wants to field its candidate.

