Special NIA court rejects Arun Ferreira’s plea
Mumbai The special NIA court on Monday rejected the plea filed by Arun Ferreira, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case, seeking a copy of the order authorising Pune police, which initially investigated the case, to intercept emails which are used as evidence against them.
Ferreira had in his plea alleged that that the electronic (email) communication between “Sreelal@riscup.net” and “lokayan2015@riseup.net” were intercepted by the investigation agency (Pune police) on July 9, 2018, July 14, 2018, August 6, 2018 and August 12, 2018 and the material derived therefrom was being lead as evidence by the prosecution.
He alleged that these emails had been downloaded within an hour of being sent to the other email id, which allegedly belongs to one of the absconding accused. He said that this falls under the definition of interception under provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
However, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) refuted the claim and maintained that electronic devices seized during the course of investigation from Rona Wilson, another accused in the case, were sent for forensic examination to a forensic science laboratory. The agency added that the data was analysed and accordingly the email ID sreelal@riseup.net and its password was recovered.
Besides, the special court on Monday also directed the prison authorities to hand over the letters and personal communications sent by the wife of Surendra Gadling to him.
Gadling had alleged that personal communications of his wife sent on December 11, last year which included citations, medicines, postal slips of earlier sent applications were not handed over to him by the Taloja prison authorities.
Gadling claimed that even though they were received by prison two days after having been sent by his wife, the parcels were not delivered to him. He said several parcels containing court documents of other cases and letters from friends were not handed over to him. He had also alleged that the prison authorities opened the parcels and packets in the absence of the prisoners. The court has now asked prison authorities to hand him all his parcels and letters.
State to set up cyber intelligence unit in wake of increasing cybercrimes
Mumbai In the wake of the rise in cybercrime cases, the state government on Monday announced that it would constitute a cyber intelligence unit and also hire private agencies to monitor the techniques used by frauds to dupe citizens. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in the legislative council on Monday in reply to a calling-attention motion.
Mamata Banerjee announces month-long Durga Puja celebration starting from Sept 1
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a month-long Durga Puja celebration that will take off from September 1 with a mega rally in central Kolkata. She also increased the assistance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 which her government has been giving to the puja committees, waived taxes and increased the discount on electricity bills from 50% to 60%. Durga Puja is the biggest festival of West Bengal. Banerjee will also participate.
Rajasthan: Clashes erupt during filing of nomination papers for students' polls
Chaotic scenes were reported from some cities of Rajasthan, including capital Jaipur, on Monday after students clashed with police during filing of nominations for students' union polls scheduled for August 26. In a video shared by news agency ANI, police could be seen baton charging students who had assembled outside Rajasthan University in Jaipur to hold an election rally without permission. The report said the clash caused injuries to both police personnel and students.
Mumbai lad demonstrates car hack at world cybersecurity meet
Would you be crestfallen if you came to know that your car could be unlocked and its engine could be started without even your knowledge? However mindboggling it might sound, a 20-year-old man from the city has demonstrated to around 30,000 cybersecurity experts from across the world how a 2018 model of Honda Civic could be hacked using a ridiculously simple method.
Uttarakhand: Congress seeks CBI probe in UKSSSC exam paper leak
The Uttarakhand Congress on Monday sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak case. Mentioning about “mastermind” Hakam Singh Rawat's pictures with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, Kapri said they were satisfied with the STF probe so far but asked if it would be able to act against big fishes and those in power when the investigation progresses.
