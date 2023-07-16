Man gets 1 year in jail within a month after peeping into woman’s bathroom

Mumbai: In a case of speedy trial, a metropolitan magistrate court at Girgaum recently sentenced a 34-year-old cook to one year’s imprisonment for voyeurism within a month after the incident occurred in Peddar Road. HT Image

The convict, Salim Musa Khan, worked as a cook in a restaurant in Peddar Road. According to the police, the incident had occurred on June 14, when the woman approached them, claiming that while she was taking a bath, Khan was peeping through a window.

Khan was booked under sections 354C (Voyeurism) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We traced the accused and identified him with the help of CCTV cameras and other witnesses. His phone was, however, switched off, making it difficult to trace him. He was arrested from Nagpur railway station while he was fleeing,” said a police officer from Gamdevi police station.

The chargesheet was filed against the accused in just seven days.

“The chargesheet included statements of three crucial witnesses and two panch witnesses, along with the statement of the complainant woman, which was recorded before a magistrate under section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure,” said a police officer.

The officer said the testimony of the complainant and the CCTV footage capturing the accused played an important role in the trial, apart from the tower locations of the accused. Based on the evidence, metropolitan magistrate Nadeem A Patel of the Girgaum court convicted Khan of voyeurism and sentenced him to a year’s imprisonment and a fine of ₹500.

