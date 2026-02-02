Mumbai, Spitting at public places and littering will attract fines of ₹250 and ₹500, respectively, the Mumbai civic body said on Monday after notifying penalties under revised sanitation bylaws. Spitting in public places to attract ₹250 fine in Mumbai: BMC

Feeding animals or birds at public places and washing utensils, clothes or other items in public areas will each attract a fine of ₹500 and ₹300, respectively.

A failure to segregate dry and wet waste will attract a ₹200 fine for the first offence, and washing vehicles in public places will be penalised with ₹500.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday notified a schedule of penalties under its revised Solid Waste , Cleanliness and Sanitation Bylaws 2025, imposing fines ranging from ₹200 to ₹25,000 for various types of violations.

The civic body has identified 21 offences under the bylaws, including open urination, washing vehicles in public places, burning waste, feeding animals in public places and improper handling of construction debris, for which penal action will be taken to keep Mumbai clean and hygienic.

BMC commissioner-cum-administrator Bhushan Gagrani said the move aims to strengthen enforcement and ensure effective solid waste management.

The new bylaws, issued in line with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, lay down detailed regulations for waste generation, segregation, storage, collection, transportation and processing across residential, commercial, industrial, institutional and public premises in Mumbai city and suburbs, according to a release.

The rules also define responsibilities of waste generators, service providers, contractors and the civic administration.

Open bathing in public places will attract a ₹300 fine, urination ₹500, and defecation ₹500.

Failure to segregate wet and dry waste and hand it over in separate containers will invite a fine of ₹200 for individual households for the first offence, while bulk waste generators will be fined ₹1,000.

Not handing over dry waste separately will also attract a ₹200 penalty.

Vendors and hawkers operating without garbage bins or failing to segregate waste will be fined ₹750 each, while improper disposal of fish, poultry and meat waste will attract a fine of ₹750, the release said.

The bylaws also impose stringent penalties for construction and demolition waste violations.

Dumping debris at unauthorised or non-designated locations will attract a fine of ₹20,000 per vehicle, while transporting construction and demolition waste without a valid permit will invite a penalty of ₹25,000 per vehicle.

Burning waste for commercial purposes or in large quantities will be penalised with ₹10,000.

Additional fines include ₹500 for not keeping one's premises clean, ₹1,500 for larger premises, ₹200 for improper disposal of garden waste and tree trimming, ₹500 for not cleaning drains outside houses, and ₹1,000 for pet animals soiling public places, as per the release.

Organisers of public gatherings or events who fail to restore cleanliness within four hours of completion will face seizure of their cleanliness deposit, the civic body's release said.

