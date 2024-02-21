SRPF constable injured in rifle misfire

MUMBAI: A State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) constable was severely injured after a service rifle allegedly misfired on Monday. The police have taken note of the incident, but they are also investigating a suspected suicide attempt. Pistol firing with bullet fire and smoke isolated on black side view (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The SRPF constable, Venkat Maruti Padalwar, 40, from the C Company platoon from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, was on bandobast duty at The Mall located at Link Road in Malad West on Monday evening when the incident took place.

According to the police, Padalwar was sitting inside a police van while his colleagues were out when he took the service rifle of one of his colleagues, and the weapon allegedly misfired, lodging the bullet in his left arm.

Hearing the shot fired, others who were outside the van rushed to check inside and found Padalwar having sustained a bleeding injury to his arm. The other SRPF jawans at the spot rushed him to the Shatabdi Hospital, where he was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Although the police have registered the incident as a misfire, they are also investigating to find out whether Padalwar had attempted suicide. “It is quite possible that the nozzle was pointed towards his chest and when he fired the shot, but due to the jerk, the rifle moved, and the bullet hit his left arm,” said a police officer from Malad police station.

According to the police sources, Padalwar was diagnosed with a mental condition three years ago and had often spoken to his colleagues about his frustration. “We are investigating to find out about his medical history. However, we have yet to record his statement since he is in the ICU,” the officer added.