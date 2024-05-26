SSC result to be out on Monday

Pune: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the SSC Result 2024 on May 27 at 1 PM. Once released, the MSBSHSE Class 10th results will be available on the official website of MAH Results at mahresult.nic.in. The official website of MSBSHSE is mahahsscboard.in. HT Image

More than 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination this year across the state. This year, the Class 10 board examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 26, 2024. The Maharashtra SSC examination was conducted in two shifts - 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Earlier in May, the Maharashtra Board official informed that Maharashtra SSC results were to be announced in the last week of May.