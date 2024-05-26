 SSC result to be out on Monday | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
SSC result to be out on Monday

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2024 07:12 AM IST

Maharashtra Board to declare SSC Result 2024 on May 27 at 1 PM. Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 exams. Results on mahresult.nic.in.

Pune: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the SSC Result 2024 on May 27 at 1 PM. Once released, the MSBSHSE Class 10th results will be available on the official website of MAH Results at mahresult.nic.in. The official website of MSBSHSE is mahahsscboard.in.

HT Image
HT Image

More than 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination this year across the state. This year, the Class 10 board examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 26, 2024. The Maharashtra SSC examination was conducted in two shifts - 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Earlier in May, the Maharashtra Board official informed that Maharashtra SSC results were to be announced in the last week of May.

News / Cities / Mumbai / SSC result to be out on Monday
Story Saved
