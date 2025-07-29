Stalwart cartoonist who picked up his sketchpad “just for fun”, turns 100

PUNE: “What started as a fun activity went on to become my identity,” said S D Phadnis about his career as a cartoonist, ahead of his 100th birthday on Tuesday. “However, as I kept working, I realised the power of political cartooning, which becomes the language of democracy. And when you draw cartoons for other subjects such as mathematics, science or banking, they turn into a language of knowledge.” Shivram Dattatreya Phadnis, who was born on July 29, 1925, in Bhoj village, Belgaum district

Shivram Dattatreya Phadnis, popularly known as ‘Shi da’, who was born on July 29, 1925, in Bhoj village, Belgaum district, is regarded a stalwart in the state, celebrated especially for work that graced the cover of many popular magazines. His work published sans captions often in the Diwali Ank, ‘Mohini’ known for its literary stance, broke new ground, proving that cartoons could be just as aesthetically pleasing and evocative as paintings, without the need of any descriptors.

Phadnis was schooled in Kolhapur and graduated from the Sir J J School of Art in Mumbai – where he became fascinated by works of artists such as Mario Miranda and Vasant Sarwate – his contemporaries -- and American painter and illustrator Norman Rockwell.

He first sent a cartoon spontaneously to ‘Manohar’, a magazine that used to publish fiction, while still a student, in 1945. It was published and put him on the path of bigger achievements. Encouraged, he started submitting comic strips to various publications – one of them, a literary magazine ‘Hans’, edited by Anant Antarkar. On Antarkar’s suggestion, Phadnis created a full-page colour illustration that appeared on the cover of the June 1951 issue—marking the beginning of his journey into humorous, full-colour magazine covers.

When Antarkar launched ‘Mohini’ in 1950, Phadnis became a key visual voice for the magazine for over five decades. His association with the publication remains one of the longest in Indian magazine history. He also worked with various magazines and publications, creating cartoons not just for humour, but also to illustrate serious issues such as science, law, banking, grammar and management. His political and social cartoons featured regularly in Marathi weeklies such as ‘Manoos’ and ‘Sobat’ between 1963 and 1975.

Phadnis’s signature style is rooted in figurative sketching, and his works stem from routine events of middle-class households, that highlight the challenges and joys of ordinary life through a playful and empathetic lens.

He continues to be celebrated for his timeless contributions to the world of art and satire. Speaking about how cartoons and illustrations were received by the public—especially by politicians and political activists— the veteran cartoonist reflected, “Maharashtra has always had a discerning and sensible readership. I did face criticism at times, but it was mostly constructive and communicated in a respectful manner. Even when my political cartoons were criticized, leaders and their followers were mature enough to understand that cartoons are also a legitimate form of expression.”

He reminisced about a time when he presented a scenario where a political leader was addressing a gathering where two women seated in front discussed inflation. “While it was criticised by a women’s association, Bindu Madhavi Joshi, the editor of ‘Grahakpeth’, gave a fitting reply saying it was political satire and not defamatory to women,” said Phadnis.

It’s a far cry “from the changing atmosphere of today, where both political leaders and their followers seem far less tolerant of political satire”. “There is an increasing resistance to accept criticism, even when it’s shared through humour. The openness of our time is fading,” he said.

Speaking of changing times, how has he responded to the impact of technology on art? “When I started drawing, everything was done by hand. Now, with the advancement of technology, people are creating art on iPads. I’ve even heard about Artificial Intelligence being used for drawing, and there’s much talk of how technology might overshadow creativity. Technology may assist the process, but it can never replace true art. It can’t express human emotions or the depth of feeling that comes from the heart. Ultimately, creativity is a deeply human quality, and we are far more advanced in that space than any machine can ever be.”

Phadnis was married to Marathi author Shakuntala, who passed away around seven years ago, and the couple have two daughters. In his autobiography, ‘Reshatan: Athavanincha Pravas’ (‘A journey down memory lane’), published in 2011, Phadnis has detailed his artistic journey of 60 years and his efforts to advocate cartoonists’ rights.