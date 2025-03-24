Mumbai, In a bid to streamline stamp duty and registration processes, the Maharashtra government on Monday introduced a new system that allows citizens to pay stamp duty and obtain e-stamp certificates online from the comfort of their homes. Stamp duty payments to go online in Maharashtra; council approves bill with new reforms

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule tabled the Maharashtra Stamp Bill, which enables this digital transformation, in the legislative council and was approved.

He explained that since 2004, citizens have had to visit licensed vendors to purchase physical stamp papers, and franking services were only available at specific centres.

He said that even after paying e-challans during registration, people had to furnish printed receipts at government offices.

With the new reforms, a seamless, fully digital system will replace these steps, he said.

Bawankule said under the new system, citizens can pay stamp duty online anytime and anywhere, and e-stamp certificates will be issued immediately.

"The processing fee remains fixed at ₹500, with no additional charges. Importantly, the option to purchase traditional physical stamp papers will remain open, and there is no obligation to switch to the digital method," he said.

The minister described the reform as a historic shift in Maharashtra's approach to stamp duty administration, and it reflects the government's commitment to transparency, public convenience, and digital governance.

A significant aspect of the reform addresses the confusion many citizens face regarding the amount of stamp duty required for specific documents.

The minister said that to determine the applicable duty, applicants had to make submissions on plain paper, which has now been replaced by a direct submission on a ₹1,000 stamp paper.

If a person ends up paying more than the required amount in stamp duty, the excess will be refunded within 45 days, and said that if a lesser amount is paid, the balance payment should be made promptly, he said.

