State approves 119 crore for Kalyan-Vasai water transport project

Mumbai: The state government on Friday issued an order of approval for the construction of four jetties at Dombivli, Kolshet, Mira- Bhayandar and Kalher for ₹119 crore for the Kalyan-Vasai water transport project under Sagar Mala project. The state also approved ₹229 crore for the construction of a new jetty at the Radio Club near the Gateway of India. HT Image

The Kalyan-Vasai water transport project was undertaken as a ‘Quick Start Project’. Earlier crore ₹99 crore and 67 lakhs were approved for the four jetties. The tenders were also floated in 2022-23, but there was no response. As the project has national status, government officials proposed to revise the cost and float new tenders. So, the revised estimate for the construction of four jetties was under consideration by the home department, which looks after the ports, jetties, etc. On Friday, the formal approval was given, and an order was issued.

For the Dombivli Jetty, ₹24 crore 99 lakhs were approved. Subsequently, for Kolshet jetty, ₹36 crore and 66 lakh, for Mira-Bhayandar, ₹30 crore and Kalher jetty, ₹27.72 crore have been approved.

“The approval for the ₹119 crores for construction of four the jetties have been given on certain terms and conditions. The work should be done to the limit of estimates and should follow all the rules, CVC guidelines, standard tender process and as per the directions of the state technical advisory committee. Chief executive officer of Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) will monitor and ensure that all conditions will be fulfilled,” said the order. According to the order, all permissions of the state government, Coastal Regulatory Zone, and Archaeological Department will be taken by the maritime board.

Similarly, the state on Friday also approved ₹229 crores for the construction of a new jetty at Radio Club near Gateway of India. The new jetty was proposed at the Gateway of India for the water transport of Elephant, Mandva, JNPT etc., but the Navy objected to it, so a new jetty at Radio Club was proposed.