State CET cell revises dates for entrance exams

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the state common entrance test (CET) cell on Friday published on its website revised schedules for various entrance examinations, including MHT CET for engineering. With 10 exams already conducted, the dates for eight courses scheduled for April and May have been modified.

Previously, MHT CET, for which nearly seven lakh students have registered, was slated to commence on April 16 and conclude on April 30. However, the exam will now commence after April 22. The physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) group exam is scheduled for April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, while the physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) group exam will take place on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 15, and 16. Additionally, the applied arts and crafts common entrance test (AAC CET) is set for May 12.

Moreover, CET for BA/BSc, BEd (4 years integrated course), initially set for May 2, has been rescheduled to May 17. Similarly, MAHLLB (five years) exam, originally planned for May 3, will also now take place on May 17.

Meanwhile, parents pointed out that MHT CET PCM group exam on May 5 will clash with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG. Parents are seeking a change in the date.

