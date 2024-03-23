Home / Cities / Mumbai News / State CET cell revises dates for entrance exams

State CET cell revises dates for entrance exams

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Mar 23, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Revised schedules for MHT CET and other entrance exams published due to Lok Sabha elections. Concerns raised over clash with NEET UG on May 5.

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the state common entrance test (CET) cell on Friday published on its website revised schedules for various entrance examinations, including MHT CET for engineering. With 10 exams already conducted, the dates for eight courses scheduled for April and May have been modified.

HT Image
HT Image

Previously, MHT CET, for which nearly seven lakh students have registered, was slated to commence on April 16 and conclude on April 30. However, the exam will now commence after April 22. The physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) group exam is scheduled for April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, while the physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) group exam will take place on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 15, and 16. Additionally, the applied arts and crafts common entrance test (AAC CET) is set for May 12.

Moreover, CET for BA/BSc, BEd (4 years integrated course), initially set for May 2, has been rescheduled to May 17. Similarly, MAHLLB (five years) exam, originally planned for May 3, will also now take place on May 17.

Meanwhile, parents pointed out that MHT CET PCM group exam on May 5 will clash with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG. Parents are seeking a change in the date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out