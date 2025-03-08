State Cyber Cell launches 24/7 helpline to curb cybercrime
Maharashtra Cyber Cell, with NGO Brush of Hope, launched a 24/7 helpline 022-6536 6666 to combat cybercrimes and assist victims.
The purpose of this is to attend maximum cybercrimes cases across the state and provide immediate required help to the people affected by the digital frauds and online harassment.
Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Director General of Maharashtra Cyber Cell Yashasvi Yadav announced the helpline number in special event on Friday organised in the World Trade Center, Mumbai. Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and actress Jacqueline Fernandez were present on the occasion.
A special campaign will be launched soon to make increase awareness about the helpline number so victims if online abuse can get help, said a cyber police officer.
