State decides to upgrade elementary schooling system

Mumbai: In order to align the state’s schooling system with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and curb drop-outs after primary education, the Maharashtra government cleared the way for its 60,000 elementary schools to become secondary schools. In a government resolution (GR) issued on Friday, the state approved the addition of upper-primary (classes 6-8) and secondary (classes 9-10) to 41,966 government schools that have only lower primary sections (classes 1-4/5). The 17,788 schools that teach till the seventh or eighth class can also be extended till the tenth grade. Mumbai, India – April 10, 2018: School children attending Digital class, virtual Class at Sewri Wadala Municipal school, at Wadala, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT) (HT PHOTO)

The GR clears that the local self-governing bodies, including district administrations and municipal corporations overseeing these educational institutions, have been tasked with implementing the expansion as per their respective requirements. Notably, priority will be given to schools boasting a minimum enrolment of 30 students in lower primary grades and 35 students in upper primary classes. Furthermore, the directive mandates the incorporation of pre-primary sections (nurseries and kindergartens) in all schools.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The main objective behind this initiative is to standardise the state’s vast educational network, comprising about 1.1 lakh schools, currently characterised by many class combinations. Presently, most of the 66,000 schools operated by the state provide education only up to the eighth grade, marking the pinnacle of free and compulsory schooling.

The move is motivated by the imperative to align with the NEP’s vision of a consolidated school structure encompassing all grades from pre-primary to class 12 within a unified framework. However, the state’s existing schooling framework, structured around the 5+3+2 model (five years of lower primary, three years of upper primary, and two years of secondary), poses a formidable challenge in transitioning to the new 5+3+3+4 structure envisaged by the NEP.

Furthermore, by integrating secondary sections into government schools, the state aims to address the concerning trend of dropouts following elementary education. Data reveals that a significant number of students, approximately 65,000 out of over 19 lakh, discontinue their education after completing the eighth grade. This phenomenon is attributed to the prevalent practice of students transitioning to private schools for further education after completing their elementary schooling in government institutions.

Citing financial constraints, the state has refrained from creating additional teaching positions for the newly added classes, directing local self-governing bodies to leverage the existing pool of teachers.