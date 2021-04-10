State defers MPSC exam

In view of the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Friday decided to postpone the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination scheduled on April 11. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The new dates will be declared soon, the officials said.

Initially, the exam was scheduled in April 2020. There were demands from many sections of society, including students and parents, to defer the exams owing to the risk of getting infected with the virus. A few days ago Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray too made the demand.

“In the backdrop of sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and considering safety and health of students and demands from various sections including students it has been decided to postpone the MPSC examinations,” chief minister said in the meeting attended by home minister Dilip Walse Patil, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, relief and minister rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of opposition in legislative Pravin Darekar, Raj Thackeray and senior officials.

The new dates will be determined based on the situation in the state. The chief minister also assured students they won’t be affected with the age bar limit owing to the deferment of the exams.